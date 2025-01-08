Tom Holland breaks silence amid Zendaya engagement buzz: ‘beyond excited’

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been ruling headlines ever the Euphoria actress stepped onto the 2025 Golden Globes red carpet with a massive diamond ring on Sunday.

Fans went wild on social media after spotting the 5.02-carat East-West Cushion Diamond Button Back ring from Jessica McCormack. Soon after, TMZ reported that Holland had “proposed” to his long-time girlfriend during the holidays.

Moreover, a family source confirmed to People Magazine that the pair is indeed engaged.

While the couple did not make any direct statements at the time, Zendaya stepped out the next day wearing her bling at a special Challengers screening.

Soon after Zendaya’s outing on Monday, the Uncharted star took to social media to share a special post.

The Spider-Man co-stars, who have kept their relationship private, still seem to be playing coy while the media is left in frenzy.

Holland seems to have made a statement of his own amid the buzz sharing his excitement for the happy news.

While the message was about his beverage brand, some fans deduce that there is a hidden meaning behind it, referring to his next chapter in life.

Moreover, Holland's onscreen aunt, Marisa Tomei, also congratulated the pair, who play onscreen couple Peter Parker and Michelle ‘MJ’ Jones in the Spider-Man movies, on the happy news.

Reports have also emerged from the Golden Globes that the Dune star was seen flashing her jewellery to pals and even to reporters.