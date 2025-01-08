Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater celebrate 'Wicked' success at NBR Awards

Ariana Grande is having a "wonderful" date night with her beau, Ethan Slater.

Grande, 31, and Slater, 32, attended the National Board of Review Awards Gala in New York City on Tuesday, January 7. The Wicked co-stars there gave each other hugs for a cute picture.

As Grande gently closed her eyes and Slater gazed at the camera, they encircled each other with their arms.

Grande sported a custom backless satin gown in pastel pink from Loewe, featuring a square bodice that tightened at the waist. The structured sheath dress hovered barely over her pink satin shawl and white rounded-toed shoes.

The actress swept her baby fringe to the side and wore her golden hair in a slick high ponytail. She donned dark mauve lip gloss and shimmering pink eyeshadow to match her vibrant dress. She added two diamond rings, one of which was pink, a diamond choker necklace, and a pair of diamond stud earrings as accessories.

Wearing a white dress shirt and a black satin woven suit, Slater complemented her appearance.

At the ceremony, the couple honoured their roles in Wicked and the film's accolades. The Broadway veteran plays Boq, and Grande plays Glinda the Good Witch in the Wicked flicks. Michelle Yeoh and Cynthia Erivo, Costars, were also present.

The National Board of Review announced last month that Jon M. Chu was the year's greatest filmmaker and that Wicked was their top choice for the best movie of 2024.

Wicked is in theaters now.