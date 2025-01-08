Austin Butler’s shocking split from Kaia Gerber: Deets inside

Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber confirm split after three years of dating

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have reportedly called it quits after three years of dating.

On January 7, multiple sources confirmed TMZ that both stars decided to part ways amicably toward the end of 2024.

Sources also claimed there aren't any hard feelings between the two and their “split was seemingly amicable”.

Another insider said that their relationship “simply run its course after three years”.

It is evident now that why Kaia could be seen vacationing in Mexico with her famous family but Austin wasn't anywhere to be seen.

For the unversed, Austin and Kaia sparked romance rumours in December 2021.

At the time, the Elvis star was spotted chatting with the model's parents at a fashion show she was walking in.

Austin and Kaia used to meet each other over the holidays that year and later, they confirmed their relationship after spending Valentine's Day together in February 2022.

The former couple made their first public appearance in March 2022 when Austin and Kaia attended W magazine's pre-Oscars party.

In May 2022, Austin and Kaia went red-carpet official as a couple when they arrived together at the Met Gala in New York City.

In February 2024, Kaia spoke up about relationship dynamic with Austin in an interview with WSJ Magazine.

“Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she added.

A source close to the couple previously spilled to Life & Style that the pair “always had a lot of things working against them” and the major one is the big culture difference between how they were brought up”.