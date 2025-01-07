Princess Beatrice takes big step as Prince Andrew lands in new trouble

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice has surprised fans with her unexpected decision.

Prince Eugenie's eldest sister Beatrice will join the likes of Rachel Reeves and Angela Merkel at this year’s annual World Economic Forum in Davos, according to a new report.

Delegates from big business, governments, civil society, academia and media will arrive at the exclusive ski resort near Zurich in Switzerland in a fortnight to discuss the biggest global challenges.

Alongside Reeves’ delegation of government ministers, Beatrice is also expected to talk on a panel exploring how private capital from family offices and sovereign wealth funds can be used to tackle climate change, according to The Times.

The move suggests she's still close to the King as she's doing increasingly important role in the royal family having stepped up to support the King's Foundation last year in the wake of cancer diagnoses for King Charles and the Princess of Wales.

It seems to be a reward of Beatrice's loyalty to the King as she joined other members of the royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day after changing her travel plans due to medical advice.

It comes amid reports that The Duke of York has been reported to the police by anti-monarchist group Republic, as it claims a "false name" was used in registering Prince Andrew's business interests.