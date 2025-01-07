Adam Brody unveils secret behind his successful marriage: 'De facto separate toilets'

Adam Brody, Leighton Meester tied the knot in 2014

Adam Brody and wife Leighton Meester have a really bizarre secret behind their successful marriage.

Brody and Meester got married in 2014 and have been living a happy life together ever since.

The duo shares two children of the age nine and four.

While talking about their fruitful relationship, Adam unveiled that he believes there should be some privacy between a couple in a marriage which is why he uses the home office bathroom to spend some me-time.

The Nobody Wants This actor seems to have been inspired by Nicole Kidman, who also once credited separate toilets and double-headed showers for her positive marriage with Keith Urban.

In conversation with Access Hollywood, the 45-year-old actor stated: “We have de facto separate toilets. I go in the office. It’s nice. One layer farther away from the kids and one layer more deep with privacy.”

On the other hand, Leighton does not have any preference. She did not pay much heed to the toilet situation as the 38-year-old maintained that she just uses the nearest washroom.

“I just put no thought into the toilet situation whatsoever. Never crossed my mind”, she added.

Besides being a couple, the two have starred in numerous projects together including The Oranges, River Wild and Single Parents.