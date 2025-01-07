Kate Middleton gives ultimatum to Meghan, sends peace message to Harry

Princess kate aims to begin peace talks with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton made her feelings clear about future ties with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as she and Prince William began preparing for the throne.

The Princess of Wales reportedly expressed a desire to mend a broken relationship with the Sussexes but with a condition.

The future Queen has given a final chance to the Duchess of Sussex to make amends with the key figures of the royal family. On the other hand, Closer claims that Kate is making reconciliation efforts only for her now-estranged brother-in-law Harry.

The source said, "This isn’t so much about wanting to be friends with Meghan - that’s never going to happen - but she believes she can lead by example and start 2025 off by reaching out to Meghan with a nice holiday message and a thank you to her and Harry for all the goodwill they’ve sent her way."

An insider revealed that the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis does not want to hold "grudges", especially after her cancer.

"Sure, there were hurt feelings a while ago but she’s ready to let it go - time has been a great healer," the tipster stated.

Notably, the source shared that William, Kate, Harry and Meghan, who were once known as the "fab four" will return on their old terms. However, the Princess of Wales "wants" Harry to feel "supported" and warned the Duchess that it is "last chance to make peace."

It is important to mention that Harry and Meghan, who left the UK in 2020, also seemingly believe a fresh start is needed to end the year-long feud.