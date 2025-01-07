Prince William's daughter Princess Charlotte gives subtle nod to Harry's ex-girlfriend

Prince William and Kate Middleton's beloved daughter Princess Charlotte has left royal fans in shock as she gave a subtle nod to her uncle Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend.

The little Princess has chosen to wear a necklace designed by the Duke of Sussex's ex lover, Chelsy Davy, amid speculations about Harry's future move.

The nine-year-old delighted fans when she joined members of the royal family for the annual Christmas Day church service at Sandringham, walking alongside her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her two brothers Prince George, 11, and Prince Louis, six.

For the much-talked outing the young royal donned a plaid coat, which coordinated with her mother's scarf. She also wore a subtle ruby necklace which almost went unnoticed.

Davy's jewellery brand AYA designed the necklace in collaboration with Gemfields. The 39-year-old has said of her brand: "AYA was born out of my love for Africa."

Charlotte's decision to wear the necklace has raised eyebrows among the concerns as speculations of Harry's solo return to the UK has increased. The Duke is said to be worried as he knows his wife Meghan is a big hurdle in the way of his return to the royal fold.

Meghan and Harry continued professional separation while prioritising their marriage. The couple's friends are concerned that if things get tense between them Harry won't won't waste time to return to return to the UK.

It worth mentioning here Davy and Harry began dating in 2004 after crossing paths in Cape Town during the royal's gap year. The pair's romance continued, with Davy attending King Charles's 60th birthday and even meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II at a society wedding.

However, the romance finally came to an end in 2011 after Davy struggled with being in the royal spotlight.

Reflecting on the relationship in his book, Spare, Harry said: "I cherished Chels's carefree and authentic spirit. She never worried about what other people thought."