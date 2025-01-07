Prince Andrew gives King Charles first shock of 2025

Prince Andrew once again portrays the royal family in a bad light as the key members begin 2025 after a brutal year full of health woes.

GB reported that the Duke of York gave the first shock of the year to King Charles after an anti-monarch group filed a case in a police station against Andrew for "allegedly using a false name in Companies House."

However, no action has been taken against Sarah Ferguson's ex-husband till now but the "complaint would be assessed," confirmed the police.

According to a Met spokesperson, "On Monday, January 6, the Met received a report relating to a Companies House filing."

"This report will now be assessed to determine whether any further action is required. There is no investigation at this early stage."

Notably, Andrew also spoiled King Charles and the royal family's Christmas with his alleged involvement in the spy scandal.

The Duke pulled out from the Sandringham walkabout alongside the Duchess of York.

Not only that, Andrew has been reportedly feuding with King Charles over the Royal Lodge, increasing tensions for the monarch.