Anne Hathaway calls out co-star Jeremy Strong for stealing her look

Anne Hathaway pokes fun on co-star Jeremy Strong for steeling her Princess Diaries look

Anne Hathaway was amused by Jeremy Strong’s fun fashion choice at the 85th Golden Globe Awards.

The Succession actor stepped out on red carpet donning sea green velvet suit paired with white turtle neck and accompanied with a bucket hat of suit's colour.

The Devil Wears Prada star took to her Instagram making a comparison of the hat with her 2001s Princess Diaries look.

She captioned the post, "Sweetheart, I’m not mad you borrowed it, But I didn’t totally realise you were going to change the col… anyway, not important, congrats on your well-deserved nom for The Apprentice!!! (Green heart emoji).”

A source revealed to Page Six that the real reason of The Gentlemen’s actor sported the hat was to cover up his “wild-looking” hair for the upcoming Bruce Springsteen biopic, Deliver Me From Nowhere, with Jeremy Allen White.

Hathaway and Strong have previously worked together in Armageddon Time and Serenity. The 42-year-old actress called their friendship “gorgeous” in 2022 interview with People Magazine.

The Oscar-winner said that she and Strong's "lives kind of opened up in a similar way at a similar time in that we both became parents at roughly the same time.”

Strong was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture on his performance in Ali Abbasi's Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice.