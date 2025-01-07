Prince Harry, Meghan make big decision after being roasted by neighbours

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be planning to move to Los Angeles after being brutally bashed by their neighbours.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been roasted by snooty neighbours in Montecito once again.

Meghan and Harry are eyeing a potential move to Los Angeles this year, seeking a fresh start after a German documentary, 'Harry: The Lost Prince,' exposed critical comments from their neighbours about Meghan, a source told Life & Style.

The Duchess of Sussex was singled out as particularly un-neighbourly, with Richard Mineards telling the documentarians, "I personally don't think that Meghan is an asset to our community … She doesn't really go out or get involved with the community."

Though the insider insists it's all nonsense, with Meghan "saying these accusations are absurd," and that she's plenty social, with "friends at the Polo Club and a very exclusive group of other celebs and Hollywood types that they hang around."

The source continues, "that doesn't mean it's not uncomfortable to get bashed by these busybodies. Meghan still loves Montecito, she always says how gorgeous it is, but the neighborhood vibe isn't totally her speed."

Meanwhile, it's also being claimed that the Sussexes have been on a hunt for a more A-list social circle.

Some royal commentators believe the couple are attempting to thaw relations with the royal family and make a return to Europe, for at least part of the year.

Meghan and Harry recently bought a property in Portugal, near where Harry's cousin Princess Beatrice and her husband spend their summers.