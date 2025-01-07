Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck reunite at home with son Samuel in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez and her estranged husband Ben Affleck reunite at LA home

Jennifer Lopez and her estranged husband Ben Affleck still seem to have that friendship.

Less than five months after filing for divorce, Jennifer was spotted reuniting with estranged husband Ben at his Los Angeles home.

In photos obtained by Daily Mail from their January 5 meeting, Lopez, 55, wore light-wash jeans, platform Ugg boots, and a tan cropped long-sleeved shirt.

She was seen smiling as she stepped out of her car and warmly hugged Ben's 12-year-old son, Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ben, 52, also shared a heartfelt moment with Lopez’s 16-year-old Emme. The Good Will Hunting star was seen following Emme, who was carrying a large, wrapped gift and wearing headphones around their neck, out of the house with a grin.

Although Ben did not appear in Lopez’s holiday recap from her trip to Aspen, the couple spent quality time together before Christmas.

On December 22, they enjoyed a holiday meal at Los Angeles' Soho House with their family members, including Ben’s other children, Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 15, whom he also shares with Garner.