Nikki Glaser breaks silence on 2025 Golden Globes hosting pay

Nikki Glaser on hosting payment for 2025 Golden Globes

Nikki Glaser didn’t get paid what she may have expected for hosting the 2025 Golden Globes, but she is content.

Following a successful stint hosting the Golden Globes on Sunday, Jan. 5, the comedian opened up to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show about her experience, revealing that her pay was less than what a former male host disclosed but emphasizing that she "would've done it for free."

Glaser, 40, shared on Jan. 6 that despite being paid less than a past male host, she felt satisfied with her compensation.

"There was a past host who said how much money he got paid in his monologue, and I got less than that, but that's okay. I'll get more next year," she remarked.

While Glaser did not specify which host she was referring to, it’s worth noting that Jerrod Carmichael had previously mentioned during his 2023 hosting gig that he earned $500,000.

Ricky Gervais and Jo Koy also hosted in recent years, with the 2021 show co-hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. The ceremony did not take place in 2022.

During her conversation with Stern, 70, who described the hosting job as "a tremendous amount of work" and suggested that Globes hosts are generally underpaid, Glaser expressed a different perspective.

"I feel well paid for what I do — I'm all right. And this first year, when you're just trying to prove yourself, I honestly would've done it for free. It's an insane platform to be on. It's not about the money for me," she said.

Discussing the effort required compared to the opportunity the role offered, she added, "Who wouldn't do what I did? I don't understand that kind of person. It was hard work I guess, but I had fun doing it. I'm a little exhausted, but I'll miss doing it."

As for the possibility of hosting the 2026 Globes, Glaser revealed to Stern that while there hasn't been a formal invitation yet, she remains optimistic. "They haven't asked me formally," she said, "but I can't imagine they wouldn't."