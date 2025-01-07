'Young Sheldon' star Montana Jordan engaged to Jenna Weeks

Montana Jordan played Georgie Cooper on 'Young Sheldon'

Montana Jordan is engaged to his highschool sweetheart and baby mama Jenna Weeks.

The 21-year-old actor, who portrayed Georgie Cooper on Young Sheldon, revealed on Instagram on January 5 that he’s engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Jenna Weeks.

Jordan shared dreamy photos of the outdoor proposal, complete with rose petals and illuminated “Marry Me?” letters, capturing the sweet moment he got down on one knee.

“To the woman I love most. You are the light of my life, Sweetheart. I love you to the moon and back a million times and more,” Jordan wrote in his caption, alongside a photo of Weeks showing off her diamond engagement ring. He added, “I can’t wait to see what the future brings for us and our family.”

The couple’s love story has blossomed since high school, with Weeks sharing their relationship online back in 2021. In May 2024, they welcomed their first child, daughter Emma Rae.

Jordan proudly announced her birth on Instagram, writing, “5/21/2024 God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always.”

Celebrity friends were quick to congratulate the couple. Jordan’s Young Sheldon co-star Melissa Peterman commented under the engagement post, “Congratulations!!!!!,” while Iain Armitage celebrated his new “uncle” status, writing under the baby announcement, “I’ve always wanted to be an uncle!! So happy for you!!”

Jordan, who also stars in the spinoff George & Mandy's First Marriage, is clearly embracing both family life and career milestones as he heads into 2025.