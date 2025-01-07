Robert Pattinson's fiancée Suki Waterhouse celebrates first birthday as mom

Suki Waterhouse and Robert Pattinson privately welcomed their daughter in March 2024

Suki Waterhouse marked her 33rd birthday with a special milestone — her first as a mom!

Marking her special day on January 5, the actress and singer — who welcomed her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson in March 2024 — shared glimpses of her celebration on Instagram Stories.

In one playful post, Waterhouse posed in a flowing white gown while humorously calling out a massive leg bruise she acquired.

“Best and only photo I got while celebrating my bday to commemorate a gorgeous year of life and absolutely massive leg bruise,” she wrote.

Another post featured the Good Looking singer in casual khaki bikini bottoms and a tie-dye cover-up, thanking her fans for the birthday love with a trio of heart emojis.

While the couple keeps their family life private, Waterhouse has occasionally shared sweet reflections on motherhood. At the MTV Music Video Awards last September, she gushed about parenting alongside Pattinson, calling him the "greatest" dad.

"I've had the best day with her today, and showing her around New York City is heaven," Waterhouse told Access Hollywood. "It's the best. And it's just getting more and more fun.”