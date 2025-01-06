Experts predict Meghan, Harry’s social media success with skyrocketing earnings

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have already shown the power of their online influence

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have the potential to become major earners on social media, with industry experts estimating they could make up to £160,000 per post if they fully leverage their online presence.

Gary Frayter, a celebrity social media strategist at Kronus Communications, predicts that Meghan alone could earn £80,000 per post as the "first royal super influencer," provided she manages her accounts effectively.

"Meghan could easily command $100k per post, and Harry has similar potential," he said, suggesting their combined efforts could yield significant financial rewards.

Meghan’s surprise return to Instagram on January 1, featuring a beachside video and a trailer for her upcoming Netflix series, saw her new account, @meghan, reach one million followers within 24 hours of its launch.

Frayter believes Meghan’s social media success could extend beyond Instagram, advising the Sussexes to explore platforms like YouTube for greater revenue opportunities.

"YouTube is the toughest platform to grow on, but the rewards are unparalleled when it comes to sponsorships and ad revenue through AdSense," he explained.

He also sees potential for Meghan on TikTok, which he describes as a platform well-suited to her image, offering high engagement potential.

However, he advised against focusing on X (formerly Twitter), noting that it doesn’t align with her target demographic and is too politically charged for her brand.

With their growing digital presence, Meghan and Harry are poised to redefine the modern influencer landscape, blending royal heritage with contemporary online culture.