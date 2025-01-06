'Emilia Pérez' dominates 2025 Golden Globes with most wins

'Emilia Pérez' won four awards from a total of ten nominations for the Golden Globes 2025

The 2025 Golden Globes belonged to Emilia Pérez, which dominated the night with four wins, the most of any film.

The Spanish-language French musical thriller entered the race with 10 nominations and triumphed in major categories, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language.

Zoe Saldaña won Best Supporting Actress for her standout role, edging out fellow nominee Selena Gomez, who received her first-ever Golden Globe nod in the same category.

Adding to its accolades, El Mal was crowned Best Original Song – Motion Picture.

Selena Gomez also earned her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Female Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for her work on Only Murders in the Building. While she didn’t take home an award this time, her dual nominations marked a career milestone for the actress and singer.

Following Emilia Pérez was The Brutalist, which won three trophies, including Best Drama and a Best Actor award for Adrien Brody. Demi Moore also made headlines with her first Golden Globe win for The Substance, earning Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy.

Television’s big winner was Shōgun, taking four awards, including Best Drama Series and multiple acting prizes.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's Wicked secured the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award, carrying on the musical momentum from last year’s winner, Barbie.