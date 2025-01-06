James Middleton reflects on simple family holidays with Princess Kate

James Middleton, younger brother of Princess Kate, has offered a glimpse into the Middleton family's surprisingly simple holiday traditions, painting a picture of unpretentious getaways far removed from royal glamour.



In an interview with The Sunday Times, the 37-year-old reminisced about childhood vacations, sharing how their parents, Carole and Michael, prioritised no-frills trips that centered around family bonding and nature.

“Holidays for us meant packing up the car and driving to destinations,” James revealed. “We’d explore different spots in the Swiss Alps, like Les Masses, or head to places like Avoriaz in France.”

He described how the family would hike through mountain trails, staying in rustic refuges. “Dad would find a simple mountain lodge where we’d have a hearty but basic meal after a long day of hiking,” he recalled.

James also shared how those cherished memories came flooding back during a recent trip to the French Alps with his wife, Alizée Thevenet, and their one-year-old son, Inigo.

The Middleton family’s close bond remains evident, as seen in James’s memoir released last year, where he revealed the relaxed way his wife first met Prince George and Princess Charlotte, further underscoring their down-to-earth approach to family life.