'Batman' director Matt Reeves is sure the sequel will leave people 'surprised'

'The Batman part II' is set to release on October 1, 2027

Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman’s new movie has been confirmed by the makers.

Director Matt Reeves will be returning to create the sequel of the 2022 film.

Even though, the director has not shared many details about the upcoming movie but has unveiled that he has great ambitions for the new flick.

According to the 58-year-old filmmaker, the story will be a continuation to the first film, and he is hopeful that the plot is going to leave viewers stunned.

"We’re doing something where the story continues from, but I hope that people will be surprised by”, Matt told to Deadline.

The Batman II was initially slated to release on October 2, 2026. But the creators have pushed the date forward. As per the latest development, the second entry will be coming out in theatres on October 1, 2027.

According to Matt, the filming will kickstart later in 2025.

The 2027 action-adventure will star the Twilight actor in the lead role. Meanwhile, the film will also star Collin Farrell and Zoë Kravitz to reprise the roles of 'Penguin' and 'Catwoman'.