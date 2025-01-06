Lily Allen uncovers David Harbour’s Raya secret with sleuth-like precision

Lily Allen cracked the case of David Harbour's dating app.

Lily Allen took her Wagatha Christie skills to the next level when she suspected her husband, David Harbour, was on the hunt for other women after their separation.

The Smile singer wasn’t about to let her suspicions slide, so she unleashed an impressive set of investigative techniques that would make any detective proud.

After some agonizing moments, Lily discovered the Stranger Things star had a secret profile on the celebrity dating app Raya.

But rather than jumping straight to conclusions, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

She rejoined Raya (where she and David originally met) and pretended to be "looking for women."

A source according to DailyMail spilled the beans on her methods: "Lily was cross-referencing women on Raya with those David follows on Instagram, trying to figure out who he was seeing. She was doing her Wagatha thing."

The source added, "Lily has never even looked at anyone since she met David. She is devastated. He broke up with her a month ago. They were supposed to be on holiday in Kenya over Christmas!"

David's Raya profile, exclusively revealed by The Mail on Sunday, paints quite a picture.

It reads: "Visiting New York from Atlanta" and "closet nerd that plays tough guys on your TV."

His profile song? Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the Holy—because who wouldn’t want to woo someone with classic rock?