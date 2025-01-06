'Star Wars' famed Jake Lloyd goes vocal about his 'mental health' struggles

Jake Lloyd was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his 20s

Former American actor Jake Lloyd openly spoke about his battle with mental health.

Lloyd’s mother Lisa once described his condition as a ‘full blown psychotic break’ that he suffered in March 2023.

During the month, he turned off his car in the middle of a three-lane road. According to the actor’s mother, he had already been diagnosed with schizophrenia in his 20s.

The 35-year-old recently chatted exclusively with author Clayton Sandell after spending 18-months in a rehabilitation center of mental health.

During the conversation, the Madison star admitted that he has finally found acceptance about his mental condition and is convinced to continue treatment and medications.

“Pretty good, considering these 20 years of time that have come to an end. I can now accept taking on continued treatment, and therapy, and my meds. Everyone’s been very supportive”, Jake told the author.

Young Anakin Skywalker from Star Wars film further added he believes that his treatment has bought in ‘good things’ for him after he hit his 'rock bottom'.

It was meant to happen just so that Lloyd could realize to “honestly take part in treatment, honestly take your meds and honestly live with your diagnosis”, reported NME.