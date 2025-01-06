Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn wins hearts as he deals with questions on split

Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn 'swiftly' deals with probing questions on relationship

Taylor Swift’s ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn earned seal of approval from Swifties after recently handling questions regarding their breakup in 2023.

When asked if dating the So Long London crooner had overshadowed his career the Brutalist star replied, "I have tried just to focus on controlling what I can control."

He said that he focuses on things that matter like family, friends and work. The Kinds of Kindness actor admitted that he ignores the "noises outside" and not "let it affect him".

Fans on Reddit applauded the British artist on smoothly approaching the situation.

"Staying classy as always. Good for him," commented one user.

Others gave their verdict on Alwyn’s split with Swift, saying that he didn’t do much damage in their relationship.

"I really like Joe. He’s had multiple opportunities to talk s**t about Taylor and has refused each time. He didn’t do anything massively wrong in their relationship," penned one.

While another said, "They just grew in different directions. I’m glad he’s in a really good place because he deserves to be, just as Taylor does. He has a lot of integrity."

Since the breakup, Taylor Swift has moved on and is dating NFLs tight-end player, Travis Kelce, while Joe Alwyn has not admitted to be in any new relationship.