Sofia Vergara yearns for Ellen DeGeneres’ comeback in Hollywood

Sofia Vergara believes Ellen DeGeneres can 'reinvent' herself : Source

Sofia Vergara is a staunch supporter of Ellen DeGeneres and wants her to make a comeback in Hollywood.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Sofia is “among the people in Hollywood who simply don’t buy that Ellen is done with show business, even if she has completely left southern California”.

“It’s not an overstatement to say that some of the qualities that got Ellen shamed or cancelled in the public eye are the exact qualities that helped her initially bond with Sofía,” shared an insider.

Speaking of Sofia and Ellen, the source noted, “It’s more than just mutual respect, they both have that ‘girl boss’ DNA and a killer instinct when it comes to making money.”

For the unversed, Ellen took an exit from her hit talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, following reports of abusive behind-the-scenes behavior by show staffers.

After her talk show, Ellen then gave it one more shot with a new Netflix comedy special, For Your Approval. But the show got flopped and she along with her wife Portia decided to “leave showbusiness behind for good”.

Interestingly, the source told the outlet, “As far as Sofía is concerned, Ellen is not a lost cause and just needed a break from the endless barrage of online criticism she was getting.”

“Ellen certainly took all that stuff to heart a lot more than Sofía would in the same situation, but remember, Hollywood loves a comeback story and Ellen is still a household name that brings up a lot of fond memories,” said an insider.

Sofia now feels “it would be a shame if Ellen’s recent standup special really does turn out to be her permanent farewell to comedy and show business,” according to an insider.

“Ellen can still reinvent herself, even if it’s just through a podcast or some other self-produced project, and Sofía is cheering her on to do so,” added an insider.

The source concluded, “Sofía does not want to see Ellen’s current ‘time out’ turn into a permanent retreat from the industry, that’s for sure.”