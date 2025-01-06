Golden Globes 2025: Jodie Foster calls 60s ‘golden age’ for women in Hollywood

Jodie Foster reflects on winning Golden Globes in her 60s

Jodie Foster has recently described this era “golden age” for older women in Hollywood after winning Golden Globes for True Detective role.

Jodie, who is 62 and of the same age as Demi Moore, won the award for best actress in a limited series on January 5 at the 82nd Annual Golden Globes.

Talking to the media journalists backstage at the event, Jodie said that the “60s are a golden age because there's like a hormone that happens when suddenly you go, ‘Oh, I don't really care about all the stupid things anymore’”.

Not only Jodie, Demi and Jean Smart, 73, were among those who also took home trophies on Sunday.

Jodie also shared her reaction to Demi’s emotional acceptance speech, saying, “I think something happens, there’s like an organism that gets released in your bloodstream.”

“It just feels like there’s a hormone that happens where suddenly you go, ‘Oh, I don’t really care about all the stupid things anymore, and I’m not going to compete with myself,’” explained the Panic Room actress.

Jodie mentioned, “I’m excited about what’s left of my life and who I become, and the wisdom that I can bring to the table,” per Deadline.

“So, for me, this is the most contented moment of my career, and I never would have known that,” declared the Flightplan actress.

Jodie further said, “I just never would have known that. But something happened the day I turned 60, and it all just came to pass.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress also appreciated streamers for providing exciting narratives in movie-making.

Jodie pointed out, “Honestly, I think the most exciting narrative movie-making right now is being done on streaming.”

“That’s where I really go to see performances and to see characters build over time,” she added.