Meghan Markle honoured at 2025 Golden Globe Awards after backlash

Meghan Markle received praise from the renowned Hollywood actress at 2025 Golden Globes Awards after powerful return in the spotlight.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex marked her social media comeback with an exciting announcement about her much-awaited Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

In the video clip, Meghan can be seen gardening and cooking delicious foods for her friends. Notably, her pal and celebrity Mindy Kaling was also impressed by the Duchess' cooking skills in the trailer.

On the red carpet of the star-studded ceremony, The Office actress honoured the mother-of-two with praises.

While recalling the time of filming with the Duchess, Mindy said, "I think I was two months postpartum and (Meghan) texted me and was like, "Do you want to be in my show?'"

She added, "When you hang out with Meghan, you know the food is going to be good. I was like, 'I’ll come to Montecito and have you cook for me and go to your garden,' and that’s what we did."

Moreover, The Mindy Project star revealed to Deadline that Meghan's cooking "unsurprisingly kind of blew me out of the water."

It has been said that Meghan Markle must be on cloud nine as she received praise at the 2025 Golden Globes Awards after constant backlash from her critics.