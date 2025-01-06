Bianca Censori dances around floor with Penélope Cruz celebrating 30th birthday

Bianca Censori and Penélope Cruz celebrate birthday together

Bianca Censori and Penélope Cruz are hitting the floor together.

The Australian model and Vicky Cristina Barcelona star were seen dancing together at Censori’s 30th birthday celebration over the weekend, according to a since-deleted video from Kanye West’s Instagram on Sunday.

In the video, Censori and Cruz energetically danced face-to-face, swaying their hips to the music.

Censori made a bold fashion statement in a black, backless jumpsuit, narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction.

She completed the look with her hair styled in a sleek bun. Meanwhile, Cruz, 50, wore a flowing maxi dress with her curly hair cascading down.

While the location of Censori’s birthday bash remains undisclosed, the event featured live music and festive decorations.

West, 47, posted the video with the caption, “@bianca.censori @penelopecruz happy 30th,” mistakenly tagging Cruz’s Instagram handle.

Fans expressed surprise and excitement over the duo’s unexpected pairing, with one commenting, “Did not have Bianca and Penelope Cruz on my Bingo card.” Another added, “ICONS,” while a third remarked, “the duo we needed.”

In addition to the party footage, West shared a more intimate video of Censori in a bathtub, captioning it, “happy birthday baby.”