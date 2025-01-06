Prince Harry angered by Meghan's dad Thomas Markle

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle has invited Prince Harry's wrath as he broke his silence after the Duchess of Sussex's latest announcement.

The 80-year-old has seemingly invited the Duke of Sussex's wrath as he took brutal dig at the royal.

Meghan's dad left Harry upset as he spoke of the former Suits star's first husband, saying "he likes Meghan's first husband."

A source has revealed Harry's possible reaction to his estranged father-in-law's comments, saying: "Thomas has dealt a strong blow to Harry with the royal's comparison to Meghan's first husband."

They went on explaining: "Thomas' has angered Harry as his comments seem to be an insult."

Thomas also shared surprising details about his daughter's first husband, flaying Meghan for her decision of divorce from her first husband Trevor Engelson, saying she made a mistake by leaving her first husband.

Former film lighting director's new surprising comments come days after the 43-year-old announced 'career relaunch' with her brand new Netflix TV show.

Thomas, who has been estranged from his daughter since her wedding into the royal family in 2018, still proudly displays old family pictures of Meghan around his home in Mexico, including from her first wedding to Engelson.

However, He is not on speaking terms with his eldest daughter Meghan, his only child from second wife Doria Ragland, and the pair have not spoken since before her wedding to Harry in May 2018.