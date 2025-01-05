‘The Godfather’ star Robert Di Niro makes rare confessions about family

Robert Di Niro is a father of seven children

Robert Di Niro reflected on experiencing fatherhood with seven children.

In an interview with The Times, The Godfather star made some rare confessions about his private life saying, "Family is complex."

The 81-year-old actor is a father to Drena, 56, and Raphael, 47, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Diahnne Abbott.

He shares Elliot, 25, and Helen, 12, with ex-wife Grace Hightower. With former girlfriend Toukie Smith, Robert had twins Aaron and Julian, 28.

Meanwhile he shares his youngest kid, 19-month-old Gia, with his professional martial artist girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

During the recent interview The Irishman actor emphasised that though he "tries his best" to be a good father to each kid, "all have different answers," if they were to describe him.

Sharing his lifestyle with a toddler, the father of seven added, "I’m am early riser. I’ve got a 10-month-old baby. I spend my mornings watching [the YouTuber for toddlers] Ms Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle."

In May 2023, during an interview with ET Canada, Robert made surprise announcement revealing he welcomed a baby with his girlfriend Tiffany. He did not share the name of the baby or the gender at that time.