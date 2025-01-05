Timothee Chalamet stays mum about Kylie Jenner at Film Festival

Kylie Jenner question silences Timothee Chalamet at Red Carpet event

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have managed to keep their relationship away from the public eye and it appears that they’re not ready to change that.

The 29-year-old actor was joined by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star at the 36th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards but he dodged the interviewer asking about his girlfriend.

A Complete Unknown star walked the red carpet solo at the ceremony and was joined by Jenner later at the event.

After the event, the Oscar nominee was asked about the beauty mogul’s attendance, “You have a lot of supporters in here. I know you brought your partner-in-crime, Kylie, here too. What’s it like to have her supporting you on a night like this?” an Entertainment Tonight reporter asked.

However, Chalamet did not discuss his girlfriend and avoided the pointed question, saying, “It’s a great feeling to be in a room with so much love and so many great peers and people that are fantastic.”

“I like seeing the new way and the new generation here and I also like seeing everyone that’s been holding it down for decades-plus and probably people we haven’t even met yet.”

This comes after fans noticed that the Golden Globes seating chart for the Sunday awards has saved a seat for the couple next to each other.

The Beautiful Boy actor, who is nominated for the Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama at January 5th awards show will be sitting next to Jenner but they have both avoided discussing the relationship on media so far.