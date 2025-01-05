'Batman' legend Jack Nicholson's fresh snap surfaces after almost two years

Jack Nicholson last appeared in 2010's 'How Do You Know' alongside Reese Witherspoon

Jack Nicholson does not really make a lot of public appearances even though he has been a vital part of Hollywood.

The actor did not publicly announce his retirement, but he has not featured in any film after 2010.

Jack’s last film was How Do You Know which starred him alongside Paul Rudd, Reese Witherspoon and Owen Wilson.

After a longtime, a fresh photo of the Batman’s famous 'Joker' emerged on the internet.

The 87-year-old actor’s daughter Lorraine Nicholson dropped a carousel of images on her Instagram with a caption ‘the giving season’ as she welcomed New Year.

Out of the whole collection of snaps, the ninth picture stood out the most as it featured the Oscar-winning actor. The father-daughter duo could be seen posing for the camera while hugging each other.

The two posed in front of a bookshelf which also carried some black and white photo frames and multiple awards.

Lorriane post and especially this click has been receiving immense love from fans as they are extremely happy seeing the legendary star after a long time.

One of the fans wrote: “Happy New Year! Thank you for sharing you Dad with us.”

Meanwhile another penned: “JACKKK!!!! The man, the myth the legend!”

Nicholson, 87, is the most-nominated male actor in the history of Academy Awards.

He has bagged 12 nominations in total and won three awards for films namely One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Term of Endearment and As Good As It Gets.