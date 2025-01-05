Royal Butler's clever move wins Queen Elizabeth's trust, decade of service

A royal butler who served Queen Elizabeth for over a decade has shared the amusing secret behind how he charmed her beloved corgis and secured his position at Buckingham Palace.



Paul Burrell, who worked closely with the late monarch before later serving King Charles and Princess Diana, recently revealed an unconventional tactic involving breakfast sausages that helped him win the Queen’s trust during an early meeting.

Burrell explained that a year into his role at the palace, he was summoned by the Queen for a personal meeting. Anticipating an interaction with her famous corgis, he discreetly pocketed a couple of sausages from the staff canteen that morning, wrapping them in a napkin and tucking them into his tailcoat.

Recalling the moment, he said, “When I entered her room, she greeted me and asked, ‘Do you like dogs?’ I replied, ‘I love dogs,’ and she immediately handed me all their leashes.”

Burrell was tasked with taking the Queen’s ten dogs, including nine corgis and her Labrador, Jade, for a walk.

“I decided to let them off their leashes and ran across the lawn, knowing they could smell the sausages in my pocket. Behind the greenhouse, I handed each one a piece and ran back,” he shared.

The Queen had been observing the interaction from behind a curtain. When he returned, she remarked, “That’s extraordinary—they really do like you. I think I’ll keep you.”

Burrell described his 11 years serving the Queen as an incredible experience, adding, “She was a truly wonderful lady.”

This charming anecdote offers a delightful glimpse into the quirky yet touching relationship between the Queen, her corgis, and one of her trusted staff members.