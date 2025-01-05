Sabrina Carpenter joins Zoë Kravitz and Charli XCX at star-studded W Magazine Party

It was a dazzling night at Chateau Marmont in LA on Saturday as A-listers flocked to W Magazine's annual bash, where Sabrina Carpenter led the glam parade in a leg-baring pink mini dress.
The 25-year-old pop sensation turned heads in the off-the-shoulder number, pairing it with sparkling silver jewellery and pink strappy heels, her signature blonde locks styled to perfection in a bouncy blow dry.
Also lighting up the red carpet was Demi Moore, who turned back time in a chic black and white polka dot strapless dress.
Not far behind was Zoë Kravitz stunned in a sultry black lace and silk dress, sipping wine and enjoying the party vibes following her recent split from fiancé Channing Tatum.
The star-studded guest list also included Charli XCX, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Andrew Garfield, Keira Knightley, and Pamela Anderson, making for a truly unforgettable night.
But the real surprise? Nicole Kidman’s daughter, Sunday Rose, who stole the spotlight in a chic blue co-ord and opaque tights, leaving the Hollywood legends in her wake.
Meanwhile, Sabrina’s appearance marked her first public outing after speaking out about her recent breakup with Barry Keoghan.
