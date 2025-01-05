'The Substance' director explains why there isn't going to be 'sequel' to hit horror

Demi Moore's 'The Substance' won Best Screenplay Award at Cannes Film Festival

Demi Moore’s 2024 horror flick The Substance won’t be getting any sequel as confirmed by director, Coralie Fargeat.

The film received rave reviews from both the audience and the critics, making it MUBI’s highest-earning movie at the global box office. Demi starrer collected $34 million internationally.

While addressing the possibility of a sequel to the chartbuster film, Fargeat told Variety that she has no plans of making another movie of The Substance.

To elaborate, the 48-year-old French filmmaker stated that she does not believe in restoring old films rather she considers presenting fresh things to the world.

Coralie is happy to wait and return with something fresh.

“No, the point of this movie is to present fresh things to the world. Like, no sequels, no prequels, no number two [or] number three. So, I’m going to be still happy to bring something fresh to the world in a bit”, she added.

The critically acclaimed movie premiered at the Cannes Film Festival and even received the Best Screenplay Awards at the event. Meanwhile, it earned a perfect score at Rotten Tomatoes.