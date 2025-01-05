Holly Willoughby escapes to £8M mansion after kidnap plot

Holly Willoughby has started a new chapter by purchasing a stunning £8 million countryside mansion, leaving London behind following a terrifying incident involving a stalker’s kidnapping and murder plot.
The 43-year-old TV presenter and her husband, Dan Baldwin, moved into the six-bedroom property after selling their £3 million Edwardian home in the capital.
Their decision to relocate came two months after Gavin Plumb, a stalker who plotted to abduct and harm Willoughby, was jailed.
The harrowing experience led Willoughby to step down from her long-running role on This Morning after 14 years, as she took time to recover from the trauma.
Reports suggested that the ordeal left her fearful of leaving her home, prompting a break from the public eye for several months.
The couple finalised the purchase of their new home in July and are currently carrying out renovations, including enhanced security features.
A source described the move as a much-needed “fresh start” for the family, offering them a chance to move on from the distressing events.
Meanwhile, This Morning faced further changes earlier this year with the departure of Phillip Schofield, who admitted to having an affair with a younger colleague and misleading his co-stars about the situation.
