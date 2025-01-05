Helen Mirren spills her secret of staying in shape for 60 years

Helen Mirren explains how she kept herself in shape for 60 years

Helen Mirren has recently spilled the secret to her incredible figure for 60 years.

In a new interview with Woman’s Weekly, the Golda star opened up about her fitness routine, which is the 12-minute military workout that kept her in shape for the last six decades.

Helen said she’s “a big believer in the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) women's exercise regime, which is 12 minutes”.

The Barbie actress stated, “Exercise doesn't mean joining expensive gyms.”

“It is an exercise regime that starts from very low and easy, then if you follow it through it can become quite difficult,” explained the 79-year-old.

For the unversed, the military programme, created by Dr Bill Orban in the 1950s, is called the XBX routine, which consists of “ten basic exercises initially used for the Canadian Air Force's new female recruits in order to improve their fitness”.

Helen added, “I've never gotten past the second level but it's a nice little exercise programme.”

Earlier in October, the Fast X actress shared her two cents on ageing discrimination after new research suggested a third of over-65's have been subject to ageism.

“Ageing happens to us all but, as we get older, life can get tougher. Many will start to be treated differently, which can not only be very upsetting but also unfair,” mentioned Helen.

The Anna actress pointed out, “Everybody, regardless of their age, should feel included and valued and that is what Age UK is striving to achieve.”

Helen further said, “This is an ambitious but truly important challenge, as things need to change and it’s in all our interests to ensure that older people are respected and treated as the individuals that they are.”