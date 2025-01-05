Cher's memoir reveals shocking details of Phil Spector's behaviour

Cher has made a shocking revelation in her memoir, Cher: Part One. She disclosed that when she was just 15 years old, Phil Spector, a music producer who was later convicted of murder, propositioned her for an intimate relationship.

At the time, Spector was in his 20s. Cher, now 78, shared that she met Spector through her ex-boyfriend, musician Antonino Lo Tempio, and felt uneasy about the way Spector would gaze at her from head to toe. This disturbing encounter has sparked widespread concern, given the significant age gap and power imbalance between Cher and Spector.

"He could have been a demigod to many, but he acted strange and I didn't like the way he looked at me," she said.

Although things occasionally were unpleasant, she was able to maintain her composure and carry on with his career without any problems with the producer.

Cher also reported that the man requested her to sleep with him in French and was taken aback when he noticed that she answered the same back.

"'Voulez-vous coucher avec moi?' he said to me, smiling, asking me to sleep with him," Cher recalled.

"Without breaking a sweat, I looked back at him and replied: 'Oui, pour l'argent,'" she recalled responding, asking for payment for intimacy.

She bravely responded to the problem and managed it well.

"He almost fell off his chair. He didn't expect that from anyone," she added.

She later challenged him for unlawfully utilising her voice on a single he released in Europe, but that wasn't the only unpleasant encounter they had.

Cher claimed that he pulled out a revolver and twirled it around her fingers in an attempt to scare her, but she refused to back down.

While serving a 19-year to life sentence for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson, Spector passed away in a California prison in 2021 at the age of 84.