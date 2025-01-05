Justin Bieber’s romantic gesture for wife Hailey leaves fans in awe

Justin Bieber can't stop adoring Hailey Bieber as she swiftly put their marriage troubles rumours to rest

Justin Bieber proved to be a doting husband to wife Hailey Bieber as the couple is once again hit with speculations of relationship problems or a possible divorce.

On Saturday, January 4, the Yummy singer shares a PDA-packed post, further setting the record straight amid the rampant rumours of his alleged marriage troubles.

In the loved-up selfie, the Rhode mogul smiles slyly and looks to the side as the Sorry hitmaker plants a kiss on her neck.

The cosy snapshot of the couple, who recently welcomed their first child—son Baby Jack Blues Bieber— was followed by another photo of what appears to be a still from The Chronicles of Narnia.

Fans flocked to the comments section to show support for the couple with one gushing over the two, saying, "I LOVE YOU GUYS SO MUCH."

"What God has put together no one can separate," another wrote while many others express their love for the happily married coupe with red heart emojis.

It is pertinent to note that Justin’s post comes just days after Hailey, 28, addressed social media rumours that the new parents were experiencing marriage troubles.

On December 30, the model addressed online theories about an alleged strain in her relationship with the Canadian pop singer by reposting a viral TikTok video in which a user said, "You’re not well, and it’s okay."

"[M]e to all of you on the internet," she wrote over a repost of a viral clip, adding a hand heart emoji.

Notably, this is not the first time Justin, 30, and Hailey has been dealing with such rumours. Since tying the knot in 2018, the couple has faced such situations several times.