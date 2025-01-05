Aubrey Plaza’s husband Jeff Baena cause of death revealed

Aubrey Plaza was hit with a devastating news as her husband Jeff Baena died at 47.

On Friday, Baena’s body was discovered at his Los Angeles-area home around 10:30 a.m., and Los Angeles Fire Department pronounced the writer-director dead at the scene.

Plaza and Baena began dating back in 2011 but kept most of their relationship private. They never announced their engagement neither their wedding. It wasn’t until 2021 when Plaza referred to Baena as her “darling husband” in an Instagram post when the world found out about their nuptials.

The White Lotus actress has not yet made a statement on the heartbreaking loss and neither has there been an official statement from representatives of Baena.

According to a report by People Magazine, Baena’s death was ruled as a suicide.

However, details of the incident are being kept under wraps.

Baena was most popularly known for writing I Heart Huckabees, which starred Jason Schwartzman, Jude Law and Naomi Watts.

Moreover, he made his directorial debut with zombie comedy, Life After Beth, which starred Plaza in the titular role.