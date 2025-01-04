Squid Game stars break silence on BTS's V rumours

Squid Game has fans on the edge of their seats once again, as this time not about the games, but the speculations which have been swirling around BTS’s V.

There are a few rumours suggesting that BTS’s V (Kim Taehyung) possibly joining the next season of the thriller suspense after the show's stars, Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon, gave mysterious response.

During BuzzFeed UK viral YouTube video, the actors were asked if the global K-pop star set to join the next season of the hit Netflix series.

However, the question caught their attention as they both seemed amused and playfully responded, "I can't say anything about that."

Their lighthearted yet kind of cryptic reaction has sparked excitement among Squid Game and BTS' fans, with many asking questions on the social media about a potential collaboration.

V, celebrated for his magnetic stage presence, said to bring star power to the series, as he has already proven acting chops in the 2016 K-drama Hwarang, where he won millions of hearts.