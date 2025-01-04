Jennifer Aniston opens up about difficulties filming ‘The Morning Show’

‘Friends’ star Jennifer Aniston reveals how ‘hard’ was filming the upcoming season

Jennifer Aniston had a candid conversation about the upcoming sequel of The Morning Show.

The 55-year-old actress’ first season of the show premiered in 2019 and recently finished filming of season four.

The Friends alum remarked, "Oh my gosh, it was hard. It was so hard," to People Magazine.

"But it's a great season," she continued, who plays the character of journalist Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series.

Building up the anticipation, Aniston added, "It's jam-packed, that’s for sure."

The Morning Show follows news anchors at the fictional station UBA as they pave their way through their personal and professional lives.

Alongside the Emmy winning star, the season also stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup and Jon Hamm, among others.

This comes after Hello Sunshine, Witherspoon’s media company announced that the filming has come to an end, in December via Instagram.

"And that’s a wrap on Season 4 of #TheMorningShow! Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for bringing this season to life. We can’t wait for you all to see what’s in store on @AppleTV!," read the caption.