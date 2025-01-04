Meghan’s latest move collides with Royal family milestone

Meghan’s big Netflix news overshadows key Palace event.

Meghan Markle is about to stir the royal pot, as her big Netflix debut clashes with a key milestone in the Royal Family calendar.

The Duchess of Sussex announced this week that her highly anticipated eight-episode series, With Love, Meghan, will drop on January 15th, giving fans a taste of her culinary and homemaking skills.

However, the date also marks Prince Michael of Kent’s 80th birthday—a royal milestone that might just get a little overshadowed by her latest project.

The trailer, released with a cheerful splash of The Lovin' Spoonful's 'Do You Believe in Magic', shows the Duchess juggling lemons and high-fives, all while sharing her love for gardening, entertaining, and cooking.

Guests like Mindy Kaling, who was gifted a jar of the Duchess's American Riviera Orchard Jam, make an appearance as Meghan promises to bring viewers into her world of food, friendship, and "elevating the ordinary."

While Meghan’s £80 million deal with Netflix includes With Love, Meghan, it’s not been all smooth sailing for the Duchess, with previous projects—like her animated series Pearl—falling short.

Still, she is optimistic, focusing on the importance of personal connections in this feel-good series.