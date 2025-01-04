Life of Princess Diana’s niece : Model, philanthropist, and Royal connection

Lady Kitty Spencer, widely recognised as Princess Diana's niece, has carved an extraordinary path far beyond her royal ties.



At 34, she is celebrated not only for her striking beauty and modeling career but also for her dedication to philanthropy and her private, glamorous life.



Early Life and Education

Born on December 28, 1990, Kitty Eleanor Spencer grew up with a rich heritage as the daughter of Victoria Aitken, a former British model, and Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer.

Kitty spent her early years in South Africa, where she pursued studies in psychology and English literature. She later refined her cultural and artistic sensibilities in Florence, studying art history and Italian.

Returning to the UK, she earned a Master's degree in Luxury Brand Management at Regent's University, a choice that reflects her passion for both academia and high fashion.

A Glittering Career in Fashion

Lady Kitty’s modeling journey began at just one year old when she graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK with her mother. However, her career truly took off in 2017 when she made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana.

By 2021, she became the global ambassador for the Italian fashion house, cementing her status as a leading figure in the fashion world. Kitty also represents Bulgari, joining the prestigious brand as an ambassador in 2018.

A Private Life of Glamour

In July 2021, Lady Kitty married Michael Lewis, a 66-year-old multi-millionaire fashion tycoon, in a breathtaking ceremony at Villa Aldobrandini in Rome.

The event was attended by luminaries from high society and featured a series of custom Dolce & Gabbana gowns.

In a delightful surprise to her fans, Kitty announced in March 2024 that she and Michael had quietly welcomed their daughter, Athena, into the world months earlier.

A Legacy of Philanthropy

Lady Kitty has embraced her family’s tradition of service, particularly in her work with youth homelessness charity Centrepoint, a cause dear to her late aunt Princess Diana.

She also serves as a trustee and patron for Give Us Time, an organization supporting military families in their reintegration into civilian life.

Memories of Princess Diana

Despite her young age at the time of Diana’s passing, Kitty cherishes her few yet vivid memories of her aunt.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in 2016, she described them as “special and happy.” When faced with comparisons to Diana, she expressed gratitude, saying, “If you think that, then I am really happy.”

Lady Kitty Spencer’s life is a testament to her individuality, blending sophistication, compassion, and ambition. Whether dazzling on the runway or making a difference in the world, she continues to honour her heritage while forging her own unique legacy.