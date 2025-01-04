James Gunn addresses 'future' of his 'favourite' DC hero

DC CEO is excited for the audience to see what's to come

James Gunn has talked about the future of his favourite DC hero in recent interview..

According to Gunn, the studio has great plans for the superhero. They are going to do great things with him.

While talking about his personal beloved DC star the CEO of the widely acclaimed production house shed insights to Rotten Tomatoes.

“This is the DCU Batman. Listen, I gotta tell you, I just love Batman, I love him! I've loved him since I was a little kid”, added the Guardians of the Galaxy creator.

In a confession, James said: “He's one of my favourite characters, I have gone on the record in the past when I was at Marvel saying, 'My favourite character is Batman, I love him.”

The 58-year-old is extremely excited for the audience to see what’s to come next in the Batman’s future.

“We're going to do great things with him, he's the most popular superhero in the world and I can't wait for people to see more of him, along with Superman and together”, stated the director and producer.

As per the latest development, the all-new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, which was set to release in 2026 initially, has been delayed until 2027.