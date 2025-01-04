Leonardo DiCaprio Squid Game ‘role’ excites fans

Leonardo DiCaprio to make special appearance in Squid Game season 3? Deets below

Squid Game fans were sent into a frenzy with the news that Leonardi DiCaprio will appear in Squid Game Season 3.

Putting the swirling rumours to rest, OSEN, a Korean magazine, broke the news that the Titanic star is set to make a special appearance in the critically acclaimed Korean thriller-action series.

"Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio will be appearing in the Netflix mega hit Squid Game 3," the outlet reported on the alleged cameo.

"Filming has already been completed, and he is said to make a surprise appearance in Season Three, which will be released this summer," they teased, adding, "It is said that the amount of screen time will not be long."

With the initial confirmation from the outlet, fans expressed their excitement about X, formerly Twitter.

"Hugeeeee," one user remarked with a boom, red heart and sparkle emoji.

"If it's true then it'll be massive," a second sceptical fan added. Meanwhile, a third fan chimed in, saying, "Can’t believe."

"Iam waiting to see that," another user commented.

"Whooah," a fifth fan noted with a row of blown-away emojis. "This is the first time he acting in a Korean series."

As fans anticipated Leonardo’s role, Netflix shot down the speculation.

"The rumours are completely false. Reports of Leonardo DiCaprio’s involvement in Squid Game Season 3 are entirely unfounded," they clarified.

Though the series debunked Leonardo’s addition in Squid Game 3, some fans continued manifesting him in the upcoming season.