Ariana Grande, Nicole Kidman share heartfelt moment at Palm Springs Awards

Ariana Grande and Nicole Kidman stunned as they attended Palm Springs Awards.

Ariana Grande and Nicole Kidman had a heartwarming exchange on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on Saturday.

During the red carpet, the 31-year-old singer honored the 57-year-old actress with a graceful curtsey as she kissed her hand.

The duo posed arm-in-arm as dazzling in their glamorous outfits as the photographers captured their radiant presence.

Ariana styled her silky smooth hair in a sleek and elegant updo and wore a puffy white dress, channeling her iconic character, Glinda from Wicked.

Whereas Nicole donned a chic structured top that shined with blue and silver fish scale details, which she paired with a plain blue silk gown that went down to her toes.

In celebration of the success of the hit musical, the We Can’t be Friends hit-maker was awarded the Rising Star Award at the ceremony.

"You don't know how much it means to me. I've been performing since I was a child, so I never thought at the age of 31 I would be hearing the words "rising star" again, so I wanted to start by thanking my two friends: Botox and Juvederm,” the popstar quipped.

"I thought I'd be hearing 'slightly withering star' or 'drooping star' by now so thank you," she added.

For her role in the new thriller movie Babygirl, the Australian actress was honored with the International Star Award.