Zendaya reveals suffering from health scare at ‘Dune: Part Two’ set

Zendaya explains reason of her health scare at Dune filming: 'I felt so barfy'

Zendaya revealed she had a health scare during Dune: Part Two filming.

In an interview with W magazine, the Challengers star recalled suffering a dehydration-induced health issues on the set of the Dune sequel due to its remote desert location.

The Spider-Man actress had a heatstroke because she chose not to drink water while shooting the Denis Villeneuve-helmed adaptation in Jordan as the nearest toilet was a "hike" away.

"It was very hot, and I remember thinking, 'Oh, man, the bathrooms are so far away,’ because we had to hike to the locations," she explained. "If you have to pee, you need at least 10 minutes to get out of the costumes."

With the fear of peeing or shitting herself in the suit, Zendaya, 28, — in her mind, acted smart— and did not drink enough water leading her to get a heatstroke.

"I felt so barfy. I remember calling my mom on the bathroom floor, saying, 'I feel terrible.' She was like, ‘Did you drink water today?’ I said no," the actress recalled. "I thought I was being smart, but you can’t do that. So, lesson learned."

Though Zendaya had to suffer, she had learned her lesson to stay hydrated no matter what.