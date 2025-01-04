Meghan Markle deals fresh blow to Kate Middleton ahead of 43rd birthday

Princess Kate's 43rd birthday might spoil by Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle appears to have reignited her feud with Princess Kate through her surprising decision, despite her commitment to promoting peace in 2025.

For the unversed, the Princess of Wales is set to ring into her 43rd birthday on January 9 and she made a foolproof plan to block Prince Harry and his wife's schemes of spoiling Catherine's special day.

Jennie Bond, a renowned royal expert told OK! magazine that Kate Middleton's birthday was spoiled in the past years due to the Sussexes' shocking moves over the years.

From their infamous exit from the royal family to the Duke's bombshell memoir Spare release, the Montecito couple take these shocking steps in the month of January.

The royal commentator earlier claimed that the future Queen won't let Harry and Meghan "overshadow" her birthday, especially after challenging cancer treatment.

However, the Duchess is all set to release her headline-making Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan, around the same time, seemingly dealt a fresh blow to Catherine. The much-awaited TV show will go on air on January 15 on Netflix.

Now, the royal fans are desperately waiting to see the Waleses' possible new strategy to deal with Meghan's antics as she returns to social media.