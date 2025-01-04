Nicole Kidman reveals red carpet looks that nearly 'ruined' her fashion career

Nicole Kidman offers an insight into her 'train wreck' red carpet look

Nicole Kidman is offering an insight into her ‘train wreck’ red carpet look, referring to it as her worst fashion faux pas.

During an exclusive interview with W Magazine, the 57-year-old BabyGirl star, who was honored with the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2024 for making tremendous contributions to the industry over the years, revealed her thoughts about her past looks.

Admitting to some of her fashion fails, Kidman said, “My mama thought I had many bad red carpet looks.

“I remember wearing a headdress once to the Golden Globes. I didn’t know what I was doing. Got to have a few train wrecks!”

Recounting an instance from 2004 Golden Globe Awards, the actress frowned upon the flapper-esque dress featuring an awkward neckline with oversized gold sequins.

Meanwhile, she styled her hair in tight curls, pairing it with a matching gold headband and clutch purse to stay true to the theme.

While she despised some of her red carpet looks, Nicole couldn’t stop swooning over her favourites, including her 1997 Oscars ensemble.

Slipping into a chartreuse Dior by Galliano gown, the longtime actress attended the star-studded night with her former husband Tom Cruise.

In addition, she further went to rave about her 2000 Oscars costume, adding, “I also love the Galliano gold gown for the 2000 Oscars, which no one talks about.

“I wore the most beautiful little 24-karat gold vintage mesh gloves. They had little gemstones in them.”

On professional front, the actress last appeared in Babygirl, which premiered over Christmas.