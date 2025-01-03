Meghan Markle's Netflix trailer sparks criticism: Perfect or out of touch?

The Duchess revealed a teaser for her highly anticipated series,With Love, Meghan

Meghan Markle's new Netflix trailer for With Love, Meghan has sparked a wave of criticism, with many viewers left bewildered by its portrayal of perfection.

Following her grand return to Instagram on New Year's Day, the Duchess revealed a teaser for her highly anticipated series, set to premiere on January 15.

The eight-part show promises a glimpse into Meghan's life as she welcomes friends and celebrity guests to her California estate, where she shares tips on cooking, gardening, and hosting.

In the trailer, Meghan is seen preparing meals with her celebrity friends, including Mindy Kaling and Abigail Spencer, arranging flowers, and even indulging in beekeeping—a hobby reportedly also enjoyed by her estranged sister-in-law, the Princess of Wales.

However, royal historian Dr. Tessa Dunlop has raised concerns over the show's seemingly flawless image, particularly given the disparity between her lavish lifestyle and the reality many face.

"See, I told you it was easy to mock. I mean, come on, a reality series in which one of the richest women in the world is pretending she can teach us 'little tips and tricks'. It's so out-of-reach for the vast majority, it is laughable."

While the Duchess presents a picture of effortless glamour, some critics argue it risks being out of touch with the everyday challenges of most viewers.