Royals family plans intimate, cosy festivities for Princess Kate's 43rd birthday

While January often signals the end of holiday festivities, the Princess of Wales has a special reason to celebrate as she prepares to turn 43 next week.

After a challenging 2024, sources suggest the Royal Family is planning a low-key yet meaningful celebration to mark the milestone on January 9.

Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond shared her insights with OK!, highlighting the significance of this year’s birthday for Catherine.

Unlike many who may feel apprehensive about turning 43, the princess is likely to embrace the occasion with gratitude.

“This birthday is going to be memorable. While some women might find the prospect of turning 43 a bit daunting, Catherine will, I am sure, be delighted that she is able to enjoy her birthday in comparatively good health, though of course she is still recovering.

"Every day must now be extra precious for the princess and every birthday a cause for grateful celebration.”

Jennie also speculated that Catherine’s recent health challenges may inspire her family to make this year’s festivities particularly special.

“I’m sure Catherine’s new perspective on everything will include her own birthday,” the expert explained.

“As a healthy young woman, her forties would normally have held no fear for her.

The celebration is expected to reflect Catherine’s newfound perspective, blending simplicity with warmth as the Princess of Wales welcomes another year with hope and gratitude.