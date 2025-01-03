Angelina Jolie’s bold statement after divorce goes viral

Angelina Jolie revealed reason why she pursued a career in acting.

Angelina Jolie got candid talking about things she hates the most.

Speaking to W Magazine’s Great Performances issue, the Maria star, who just finalised her divorce from Brad Pitt, revealed, "My pet peeve is somebody who is a liar."

"Somebody who feels a need to not say the truth or what they want, what they feel," she added.

In the interview, the 49-year-old actress expressed her thoughts on dishonesty, explaining that she strongly dislikes when people are not genuine, and finds it frustrating when individuals say one thing but mean another.

It's speculated that the comment might be directed at her now ex-husband, whom she had an eight years long divorce, which involved their six children and major finances, including Chateau Miraval.

After years of divorce battle, the Maleficent actress and the Fight Club star have agreed on divorce terms and signed off on the settlement.

Jolie even went on to admit that pursuing a career in acting and being a part of Hollywood was not her first choice.

The Academy Award winning actress shared that she only began acting to fulfil her mother's dream.

"I did it because it was my mother’s dream. My mom was my manager, and we were a team," she stated.

"When my mom passed, it was harder for me to be an actress because I realized how much of it was for her."